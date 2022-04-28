Left Menu

Five 'exotic' monkeys, wallaby rescued in Assam, one held

Five exotic monkeys and a wallaby were rescued from a vehicle in Assams Kamrup district and a person was arrested in this connection, a forest official said on Thursday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 11:24 IST
Five 'exotic' monkeys, wallaby rescued in Assam, one held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five ''exotic'' monkeys and a wallaby were rescued from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup district and a person was arrested in this connection, a forest official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest personnel intercepted the vehicle at Hajo on Wednesday and recovered six cages in which the animals were found. The forest personnel team led by North Kamrup Division Range Officer Sangeeta Rani Singha apprehended the person, while another fled the spot, the official said. Further investigation is on to ascertain from where the animals were brought and to which destination they were being taken. Species of the ''exotic'' monkeys were yet to be ascertained, while the wallaby is a marsupial that is like a small kangaroo and is found in Australia and New Guinea.

Assam has recently witnessed seizures of rare animals which are not found in the region. Wildlife trafficking is a major concern in the northeastern states with endangered and rare animals being targeted, the official said. Another forest official pointed out that body parts of animals like one-horned rhinoceros, elephants and tigers were earlier trafficked to several countries in north and southeast Asia.

Traffickers have, however, shifted their attention to other rare animals including gecko, pangolin and more recently kangaroos and chimpanzees with the northeast region serving as a transit route for the trafficking of these animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022