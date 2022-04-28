Girl drowns in pond in UP's Saharanpur, body recovered

A four-year-old girl drowned in a pond while playing in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that the girl from Ambehta area went missing on Wednesday evening.

The girl's family, local residents and some divers arranged by the administration searched for her in the pond. The search operation continued through the night and the body was recovered around 10 am on Thursday, he said.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby, the police said.