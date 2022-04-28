Left Menu

Chandrapur in eastern Maharashtra records temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius

It was the highest temperature recorded in this eastern Maharashtra region, it said in a release.Elsewhere in Vidarbha, Akola recorded maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, Wardha 45.1, Yavatmal 44.7, Amravati 44.4, Nagpur 44.3, Gondia 43.5, Washim 43, Gadchiroli 42.8 and Buldhana 42.3 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Chandrapur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here. It was the highest temperature recorded in this eastern Maharashtra region, it said in a release.

Elsewhere in Vidarbha, Akola recorded maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, Wardha 45.1, Yavatmal 44.7, Amravati 44.4, Nagpur 44.3, Gondia 43.5, Washim 43, Gadchiroli 42.8 and Buldhana 42.3 degrees Celsius. The heat wave conditions are expected to prevail for next five days in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Brahmpuri and Akola areas, it added.

