No respite from heatwave in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heatwave conditions prevailed in several districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Dholpur emerging the hottest with 46.6 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, The maximum temperature in Banswara was 46.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 45.7 degrees in Sri Ganganagar, 45.6 each in Karauli and Hanumangarh, 45.5 degrees in Churu, 45.1 degrees in Alwar, 45 degrees in Anta and Dungarpur, 44.8 degrees in Pilani, 44.6 degrees each in Phalodi and Nagaur, 44.5 degrees in Kota, and 44.5 degrees in Barmer. Most of the major cities in the state recorded maximum temperature between 43.8 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has issued an orange alert of heatwaves in Bikaner, Barmer, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar, Jalore, Pali, Nagaur districts during the next 24 hours.

Yellow alert has been issued for Banswara, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk districts.

