Death toll from fire at Russian defence institute rises to 22 -Tass

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:49 IST
Death toll from fire at Russian defence institute rises to 22 -Tass
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rescuers have found two more bodies after a fire at a Russian aerospace defence research institute last week, bringing the total to 22, Tass news agency cited local emergency services as saying on Thursday.

One person is still believed to be missing, Tass said. The institute is in the city of Tver, about 160 km (100 miles) northwest of Moscow.

Authorities have opened a criminal investigation after media reports that an electrical fault caused the blaze.

