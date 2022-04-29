Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:11 IST
Capacit'e Infraprojects bags orders worth Rs 827 cr
Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects on Friday said it has bagged new work orders worth Rs 827 crore.

With this, the company's orderbook has exceeded Rs 9,000 crore-mark, Capacit'e Infraprojects said in a statement.

The company said it ''has received projects worth Rs 827 crore (excluding GST) from prominent public and private sector clients.'' An order of Rs 599.04 has been awarded by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for turnkey development of a multi-specialty hospital in Bhandup, Mumbai.

Another order of Rs 227.45 crore is for civil work, RCC structure, masonry & plaster works at Navi Mumbai.

''The new orders will help us to further consolidate our position in high growth businesses. The orders also support us to diversifying our clientele, generate additional business from existing marquee clients and appropriately manage commodity risk through pass through clauses,'' Rahul Katyal, Managing Director, Capacit'e Infraprojects, said.

The orders inflow for the current financial year along with the existing orderbook gives the company confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters, he said.

Capacit'e Infraprojects provides end-to-end construction services for housing, commercial hospitals, hotels and industrial projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

