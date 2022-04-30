Jammu records marginal dip in mercury; maximum settles at 40.4 degrees C

Jammu city recorded the maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, slightly lower than the season's high of 41 degrees the previous day, officials said.

The day temperature in Jammu city was 4.8 notches above average during this part of the season, a spokesperson of the Meteorological department said.

The winter capital city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s 30.0 degrees Celsius which was 8.1 notches above normal.

Jammu had recorded the season’s highest day temperature of 41.0 degrees Celsius on Friday as mercury continued its upward trend owing to prolonged dry spell over the past two months.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.0 degrees, the spokesperson said.

The summer capital Srinagar, on the other hand, is witnessing pleasant weather with the day temperature settling at 26.2 degrees and the night temperature at 12.0 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear to partly cloudy weather till May 2.

“Cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain or snow mostly likely during May 3 to May 5,” the spokesperson said.

