Centre’s new scheme to minimise migration of people from border areas: Union min

Union minister Nisith Pramanik on Saturday said the migration of people from border areas in search of better facilities will be minimised in the next two years with the effective implementation of a new Central scheme. Pramanik was speaking to journalists after a programme in which Arunachal Pradesh Home minister Bamang Felix sought the Centre's intervention for the infrastructural and economic development of border areas of the north-eastern state. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China, 440 km with Myanmar, and 160 km with Bhutan.

The Union Minister of State for Home emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to rehabilitate people living along the international borders by providing them with all basic facilities through the new Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) as announced in the Union Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal. VVP aims at enhancing infrastructure in villages along India's border with China, in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Activities under the VVP include building infrastructures such as housing, tourist centres, road connectivity, providing decentralised renewable energy, direct-to-home access for Doordarshan and educational channels, and support for livelihood generation.

Additional funding for these activities would be provided while the existing schemes would be converged and their outcomes would be defined and monitored constantly, Pramanik said. The Union minister, who is on his maiden visit to the state capital, was speaking to journalists after a programme at the North East Festival, which is being held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

"In the next few years, there will be a massive change in the north-eastern region and in the next two years Arunachal Pradesh will witness a sea change in border areas with an accelerated pace of development being undertaken by the Centre," Pramanik said.

Replying to a question regarding a state-specific border area development programme keeping in view the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, the Union minister said that he has invited the state Home minister and his team to New Delhi for discussion in this regard.

"We will discuss how to formulate a state-specific policy for border areas in Arunachal Pradesh and how to effectively implement the vibrant village programme in the state. If necessary, we will make changes in the programme module which will suit the state's requirement," he added.

Pramanik said that the proposal given by Felix for the inclusion of the entire Arunachal Pradesh under the Border Area Development programme (BADP) would be discussed and a decision would be taken soon.

Addressing the function as the first speaker, the state Home minister pointed out the unique challenges to connect the border areas of the north-eastern state, both physically and digitally.

"Infrastructural and economic development of our border areas while maintaining peace and stability with neighbouring countries requires constant efforts and interventions by the Union government," Felix said.

The topography of the state and sparsely populated border regions with limited infrastructure pose a unique challenge to connecting the border areas, both physically and digitally, he said.

"Border Area Development Programme which is implemented by the Home Ministry, has been crucial in developing critical infrastructure for ensuring that basic amenities are available to remote regions of the state," the state minister said.

Referring to VVP, Felix said it will be useful for border villages having a sparse population, limited connectivity, and infrastructure which often are left out of the fruits of development.

"This focus of the Central government shall go a long way in improving the quality of life of the citizens in the state," he added.

The state government, the minister said, has launched a Model Village Programme (MVP) to strengthen border infrastructure in remote border villages.

"To provide reliable power supply to the border areas, under the Golden jubilee Border Village Illumination Programme, the government will install and commission off-grid micro-hydels in remote border areas, which will be beneficial for our people and border guarding forces," Felix said.

However, more efforts would be required for the betterment of the lives of the people living in border areas, the minister said.

While doing so, efforts must also be on to strengthen the border guarding forces, he said.

