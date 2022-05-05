Bureaucratic reshuffle: 17 IAS officers transferred in Karnataka
The Karnataka government on Thursday transferred 17 IAS officers including the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta.
Principal Secretary in the revenue department Tushar Giri Nath has been appointed as the new BBMP Chief Commissioner whereas Gupta has been made the additional chief secretary in the infrastructure development department.
V Ponnuraj, secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been transferred as the secretary in the department of public administration and reforms. He will also hold the concurrent charge as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.
Bagalkote deputy commissioner Captain. Dr. Rajendra K will be replaced by Bhoobalan T. Similarly, Belagavi deputy commissioner M G Hiremath has been transferred and Dharwad deputy commissioner Nilesh Patil has been posted in his place.
The government posted Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation Managing Director at Hubballi, Gurudatta Hegde in place of Nilesh Patil as Dharwad deputy commissioner.
Shilpa M has been appointed as the joint managing director of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation in Bengaluru.
