Left Menu

Bureaucratic reshuffle: 17 IAS officers transferred in Karnataka

He will also hold the concurrent charge as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.Bagalkote deputy commissioner Captain.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:56 IST
Bureaucratic reshuffle: 17 IAS officers transferred in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Thursday transferred 17 IAS officers including the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta.

Principal Secretary in the revenue department Tushar Giri Nath has been appointed as the new BBMP Chief Commissioner whereas Gupta has been made the additional chief secretary in the infrastructure development department.

V Ponnuraj, secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been transferred as the secretary in the department of public administration and reforms. He will also hold the concurrent charge as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

Bagalkote deputy commissioner Captain. Dr. Rajendra K will be replaced by Bhoobalan T. Similarly, Belagavi deputy commissioner M G Hiremath has been transferred and Dharwad deputy commissioner Nilesh Patil has been posted in his place.

The government posted Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation Managing Director at Hubballi, Gurudatta Hegde in place of Nilesh Patil as Dharwad deputy commissioner.

Shilpa M has been appointed as the joint managing director of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation in Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022