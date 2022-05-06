Left Menu

Over 1700 new asteroid trails found in archival data from Hubble Space Telescope

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:16 IST
Over 1700 new asteroid trails found in archival data from Hubble Space Telescope
Image Credit: R. Evans and K. Stapelfeldt (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) & NASA /ESA

Astronomers have found more than 1700 new asteroid trails in archival data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, consisting of more than 37,000 images taken between April 2002 and March 2021 with Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instruments.

Over 11,400 members of the public, via the "Hubble Asteroid Hunter" citizen science project to identify asteroids in archival Hubble data, classified and analysed these images that span two decades. Over 1000 trails were identified, providing a training set for an automated algorithm based on AI.

The combination of artificial intelligence and many keen human eyes resulted in a final dataset containing 1701 trails in 1316 Hubble images.

According to the European Space Agency, about one-third of the asteroid trails seen could be identified and attributed to known asteroids in the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Centre, the largest database of Solar System objects, leaving 1031 unidentified trails that are faint and likely to be smaller asteroids than those detected in ground-based surveys.

The vast majority of these asteroids are expected to be located in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, where asteroids of such small size are as yet poorly studied. The project will now explore the 1031 streaks of previously unknown asteroids to characterise their orbits and study their properties, such as their sizes and rotation periods.

The citizen science project not only illustrates Hubble's value as an asteroid hunter but also reflects how the public can effectively contribute to citizen science initiatives, ESA said.

More information can be found here.

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022