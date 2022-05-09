Left Menu

Saudi energy minister blames lack of investment for surge in fuel prices

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday the gap between crude prices and prices for jet fuel, diesel, and gasoline was around 60% in some cases due to a lack of investment in refining capacity.

The prince, speaking at an aviation summit in Riyadh, said the world needed to look at energy security, sustainability, and affordability as a whole. "All mobility fuels have skyrocketed ... and the gap between crude prices and these products in some cases is actually 60%," he said.

The minister did not give comparative figures. But, as an example, the average refining margin for energy major BP was 18.9% in the first quarter of this year compared with 8.7% in the first quarter of 2021. Asked whether geopolitical events in Europe would speed up the transition to cleaner energy or hinder it in the medium-term, the minister said: "I think it provided us with a reality check to how aspirations ... can be compromised by the realities of the day."

Even before the Ukraine crisis, he added, the "la-la land scenario about net-zero had been smacked with so many realities", including cost. When discussing sustainability goals, the minister used the phrase "low carbon" rather than "zero-carbon", saying that was "the difference between la la land and reality".

Saudi Arabia and other resource-rich developing nations have often pushed back against calls for a rapid move away from fossil fuels, arguing for a more orderly transition.

