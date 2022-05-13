Heavy rain lashes Meghalaya, 2 killed

Heavy rain lashed Meghalaya on Friday, claiming two lives and causing landslides in different areas as most rivers flowed above the danger mark, officials said.

Sidres Kharsahnoh, a 43-year-old resident of Jongksha village in East Khasi Hills district, was swept away by a landslide during the day, while another person, whose identity could not be ascertained, died when a tree fell on an autorickshaw in which he was travelling.

The State Disaster Response Force, along with the police and Public Works department, have been asked to assess the situation and take necessary action to avoid further damage and inconvenience, the officials said.

Work is underway to clear the debris, they added.

According to District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in East Khasi Hills, water from river Wahumkhrah have overtopped banks and flooded nearby houses.

A part of a wall guarding a BSF compound in Umpling here partially collapsed due to rain that began on Thursday night, bringing normal life to a halt.

Similar instances of wall collapses were reported from other parts of the state.

In West Khasi hills, too, landslides were recorded in many areas, including Nongstoiñ block.

People have been advised to stay away from areas that are prone to landslides.

Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills experienced 184.0 mm rainfall on Friday, followed by Shillong at 111.5 mm and Sohra (Cherrapunjee) at 104.8 mm. PTI JOP RMS RMS

