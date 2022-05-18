Pradhan calls for high quality course curriculum that can be delivered through technology

Left Menu

There is a need to develop high quality course curriculum which can be delivered through technology, he said at a meeting to review the progress made under the National Educational Technology Forum NETF and the National Digital Educational Architecture NDEAR.The NETF will be the guiding body for the NDEAR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:13 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday called for developing high quality course curriculum which can be delivered through technology.

He suggested that technology can also be deployed for carrying out objective assessment.

''Technology should be leveraged to ensure accessible, affordable and quality education for all. There is a need to develop high quality course curriculum which can be delivered through technology,'' he said at a meeting to review the progress made under the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and the National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR).

The NETF will be the guiding body for the NDEAR. It will act as the blueprint for creating a unifying national digital infrastructure to energise and catalyse the entire education ecosystem.

The NDEAR takes on an 'Open Digital Ecosystem' approach, where a set of principles, standards, specifications, building blocks and guidelines seek to enable different entities to create elements of the digital education ecosystem.

The minister said the NETF and the NDEAR would provide the required institutional governance and bring in greater accountability in the system. He said that a working group involving the CBSE, AICTE, UGC, NCTE and the NCERT will work on the roadmap for the NDEAR and the NETF.

