Rajasthan govt committed to protection of forests and wildlife: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that his government is committed to the protection of forests and wildlife, asserting that it is a good sign for the state that the number of tigers, leopards and other wildlife is increasing continuously. While addressing the inauguration of Amagarh Leopard Reserve here on International Biodiversity Day, Gehlot said that the reserve will prove to be a milestone in the direction of forest and wildlife conservation. He dedicated the Amagarh Leopard Reserve tourist place to the people of the state, saying that wildlife has an important role in human life. The chief minister said that conservation of biodiversity is the "important responsibility of all of us". Many historic decisions have been taken by the state government in line with its commitment to forest and environmental conservation, he further said. "The state government is committed to the protection of forests and wildlife," Gehlot said, adding that Rajasthan has been successful in conserving the forest despite its geographical disparities. There are three national parks, 27 wildlife sanctuaries, 16 conservation reserves and four tiger projects in the state. Work is being done with greater sensitivity for the protection and promotion of all these, the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)