SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 09:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

NASA and SpaceX are targeting Tuesday, June 7, 2022, for the launch of the 25th cargo resupply services mission (SpaceX CRS-25) to the International Space Station (ISS).

The cargo Dragon will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the crew aboard the space station. This includes studies of the immune system, wound healing, soil communities, and an instrument to map the composition of Earth's dust, among others.

The SpaceX Dragon will carry the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) instrument that measures the mineral composition of dust in Earth's arid regions, creating a map that could improve understanding of how dust affects people and communities. Developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, EMIT will be installed on the exterior of the space station to map mineral dust blown into the air.

Other studies include:

  • Immunosenescence - The investigation studies the effects of microgravity on immune function to determine the mechanisms behind immune system ageing. The investigation uses tissue chips, small devices that contain human cells in a 3D structure, to study how microgravity affects immune function during flight and whether immune cells recover post-flight.
  • Suture In Space - An ESA investigation which examines the behaviour of sutures and wound healing in microgravity, will also be launching with this mission.
  • Flight hardware for the Biopolymer Research for In-Situ Capabilities - An investigation of how microgravity affects the process of creating a concrete alternative made with organic material and on-site materials such as lunar or Martian dust.

More information can be found here.

