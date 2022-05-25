Left Menu

Gujarat CM performs groundbreaking for eight charity offices

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:45 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday performed a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming offices under the state charity commissioner in eight districts.

The office complexes under the state charity commissioner will be built at a cost of Rs 22 crore in Gir Somnath, Botad, Aravalli, Surendranagar, Kutch, Mahisagar, Sabarkantha, and Morbi districts, a government release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said his government is committed to building charity offices in each of the 33 districts of the state, and these new offices will reduce people's hardships as they now have to visit offices situated at a considerable distance to get their work done.

Nearly 3.5 lakh trusts are registered in Gujarat and the state charity administration has recently finished the task of digitizing nearly 4 crore documents related to these trusts, the release said, adding that digitization of records will enable people to view the documents from anywhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

