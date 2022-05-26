Left Menu

PM launches railway projects in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:21 IST
PM launches railway projects in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation various railway projects in Tamil Nadu, including the 75 km long Madurai-Theni Railway Gauge Conversion Project, in southern Tamil Nadu.

Built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, it will facilitate access and give a fillip to tourism in the region.

The PM also dedicated a 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu here, built at a cost of about Rs 590 crore, to facilitate operation of more suburban services.

The programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here, also saw the Prime Minister lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of five railway stations in Tamil Nadu--namely Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari. This project would be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of passengers by providing modern amenities. Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister L Murugan among others attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022