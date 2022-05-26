Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh govt approves 18 investment projects

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday approved 18 investment projects worth Rs 918.08 crore, an official spokesperson said in a press note issued here on Thursday.

The 23rd meeting of State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA) chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur approved 18 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and expansion of existing units involving total proposed investment of approximately Rs 918.08 crore and employment potential of about 2,520 persons, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

