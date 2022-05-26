Himachal Pradesh govt approves 18 investment projects

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday approved 18 investment projects worth Rs 918.08 crore, an official spokesperson said in a press note issued here on Thursday.

The 23rd meeting of State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA) chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur approved 18 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and expansion of existing units involving total proposed investment of approximately Rs 918.08 crore and employment potential of about 2,520 persons, the spokesperson added.

