Decisions on power projects taken with ‘limited understanding’: Bangladesh MP

Bangladesh MP Waseqa Ayesha Khan on Sunday claimed that power projects are implemented with a "limited understanding" of social and environmental costs, and stressed the need to have regional cooperation for energy security.

She said that a 'best practice' followed in one part of the world may not be suitable at a different location and called for adapting such models that suit local challenges.

Speaking at a 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave here, Khan ruled that decisions on the power sector are very often taken with 'limited understanding' and important aspects like social and environmental costs are not taken into consideration.

She emphasized on the need for a blueprint for the energy sector in the region and said, "It is essential to have cooperation in the region for energy security." Khan maintained that harnessing trans-border rivers for various projects can be contentious at times.

"We need to discuss in the neighborhood bearings of infrastructure project," the MP, who is the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power and Energy in the neighboring country, said.

Khan also cautioned against imitating success models in this sector in other parts of the world in the region without first ensuring its adaptability here.

"Leaving aside political issues, security concerns, and want of mutual trust, we need to cooperate (in the energy sector)," the Bangladesh MP said.

