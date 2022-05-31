Left Menu

Norwegian Ambassador meets Kerala Chief Minister

The state government also discussed the possibilities of joining hands with Norway to develop tourism projects in the West Coast Canal under the PPP model.

File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, on Tuesday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here and held discussions on energy, sustainable development, student exchange programme among others.

The Chief Minister's Office said the Norwegian Ambassador assured to make interventions to cooperate at various sectors in Kerala.

''A detailed discussion on Agriculture, climate change, fisheries, energy, sustainable development and student exchange programme were held. The meeting also held discussions to attract more Norwegian investments in Kerala,'' CMO said in a release.

The state government also discussed the possibilities of joining hands with Norway to develop tourism projects in the West Coast Canal under the PPP model. The Norway Ambassador assured to provide technical knowhow to counter landslides in the state. The Ambassador visited the Neendakara fishing harbour which was constructed as an Indo-Norway project.

Norway embassy officials also accompanied the Ambassador. Yesterday, the Ambassador visited Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) along with a team of Innovation Norway, a state-owned company and held discussions with Shipyard CMD, Madhu S Nair.

The CSL had made a detailed presentation on green shipping before Norwegian contingent which later visited the Kochi Water Metro hybrid electric ferries which are under construction at the yard.

