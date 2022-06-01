Left Menu

REC hands over Rajgarh Transmission to G R Infraprojects

State-owned REC Limited on Wednesday said it has handed over Rajgarh Transmission Limited to G R Infraprojects Limited.RTL Rajgarh Transmission Limited is a Special Purpose Vehicle SPV which was formed for the construction of transmission projects in Rajgarh and Madhya Pradesh, REC Limited said in a statement.RECs subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited RECPDCL on May 30 handed over Rajgarh Transmission Limited to G R Infraprojects Limited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:22 IST
REC hands over Rajgarh Transmission to G R Infraprojects
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned REC Limited on Wednesday said it has handed over Rajgarh Transmission Limited to G R Infraprojects Limited.

RTL (Rajgarh Transmission Limited) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which was formed for the construction of transmission projects in Rajgarh and Madhya Pradesh, REC Limited said in a statement.

''REC's subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) on May 30 handed over Rajgarh Transmission Limited to G R Infraprojects Limited. The SPV was formed for construction of transmission project viz. transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Rajgarh (2,500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh,'' it said.

G R Infraprojects Limited was the successful bidder of the inter-state transmission project of the power ministry.

According to the statement, ''The selection of successful bidder was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for selection of transmission developers. The work involves establishment of 400/220 kV, 3X500 MVA at Pachora pooling station and 400 kV D/c line from Pachora SEZ PP -Bhopal. The schedule of implementation of the scheme is 18 months from the date of transfer of SPV.'' The statement did not provide any financial details.

REC Limited, under the power ministry, is a non-banking finance company focussed on power sector financing and development across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022