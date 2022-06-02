Left Menu

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover sees dust devils swirling across Jezero Crater

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-06-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 11:21 IST
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover sees dust devils swirling across Jezero Crater
The Perseverance Mars rover's navigation camera captured the first such Martian wind-lifted dust cloud of a massive scale - estimated to be 1.5 square miles (4 square kilometers) in size. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover saw some of the most intense dust activity during its first couple hundred days in Mars' Jezero Crater. According to a new study, the rover witnessed at least four dust devils - dust-bearing whirlwinds - swirling across Jezero Crater on a typical Martian day or sol.

The rover used its navigation camera and a suite of sensors, which are part of the spacecraft's weather instrumentation called MEDA, to capture the whirlwinds on the Red Planet. The cameras onboard the rover also documented three occasions in which wind gusts lifted large dust clouds, something called "gust-lifting events."

The Perseverance Mars rover's navigation camera captured the first such Martian wind-lifted dust cloud of a massive scale - estimated to be 1.5 square miles (4 square kilometers) in size.

"We had a regional dust storm right on top of us in January, but we're still in the middle of dust season, so we're very likely to see more dust storms," said the paper's lead author, Claire Newman of Aeolis Research, a research company focused on planetary atmospheres.

"We think these gust-liftings are infrequent but could be responsible for a large fraction of the background dust that hovers all the time in the Martian atmosphere," Newman said.

According to Newman, the greater activity in Jezero could be due to factors such as the roughness of its surface, which can make it easier for the wind to lift dust.

Launched on February 18, 2021, Perseverance's key goal is to look for signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and soil) for a possible return to Earth. The rover's weather instrumentation - Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer or MEDA - includes wind sensors, light sensors that can detect whirlwinds as they scatter sunlight around the rover, and a sky-facing camera for capturing images of dust and clouds.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
4
Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022