Left Menu

4 Kenyans shot dead in protest against dangerous wildlife

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 02-06-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 23:11 IST
4 Kenyans shot dead in protest against dangerous wildlife
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A demonstration in Kenya against the threats posed by wildlife turned deadly when security forces killed four protesters, police said on Thursday. The protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in the fatal shootings, Mashuru town police chief Charles Chepkonga confirmed.

Kajiado county Gov. Joseph Ole Lenku in a statement called on police to avoid using "excessive force" and also urged Kenyan wildlife authorities to "keep their animals away from our people." Thursday's demonstration blocked the Nairobi-Mombasa highway for hours, as protesters placed rocks and burning tires on the road, leading police to intervene.

Residents have repeatedly called on the Kenya Wildlife Service to find a solution to the conflicts between people and animals, with farmers upset that elephants destroy their crops and at times kill people.

"These deaths could have been avoided with a little more understanding that the local communities are getting frustrated by the loss of human lives to wildlife," the governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022