Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Kuwait - ministry of information

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Kuwait, the ministry of information tweeted on Saturday. The ministry said "the Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded an earthquake measuring 5 ... southwest of al-Ahmadi, and it occurred at exactly 04:28:02 a.m. Kuwait time (0128 GMT), at a depth of 5 km (3 miles)". The Kuwait's Fire Force also said that there was no damage as a result of the earthquake.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 09:11 IST
