Fire at chemical factory in Delhi, 5 firefighters hospitalised

Five firefighters were hospitalised after they complained of breathing difficulties during an operation to douse a fire that broke out at a chemical godown in south Delhis Fatehpur Beri area, officials said on Saturday.According to the fire department, information about the blaze was received at 9.55 pm on Friday and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.During the firefighting operation, five Delhi Fire Services personnel complained of breathing difficulties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five firefighters were hospitalised after they complained of breathing difficulties during an operation to douse a fire that broke out at a chemical godown in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, officials said on Saturday.

According to the fire department, information about the blaze was received at 9.55 pm on Friday and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

During the firefighting operation, five Delhi Fire Services personnel complained of breathing difficulties. They were rushed to Fortis Hospital and later referred to the AIIMS trauma centre, the official said.

One of the firefighters was discharged. The others are undergoing treatment and are stable, a senior fire official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

