MP's Nowgaon bakes at 46.5 degrees Celsius

Nowgaon town in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district recorded the second highest temperature in the country at 46.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Nowgaon and Gwalior recorded maximum temperatures of 46.5 degrees Celsius and 46.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, becoming the second and the third hottest places in India during the day after Rajasthan’s Ganganagar which recorded 47.5 degree Celsius, said P K Saha, senior meteorologist at IMD Bhopal office.

Heat waves swept Nowgaon and Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, Gwalior and Rajgarh districts, he said.

As per the IMD forecast, heat wave conditions and gusty winds with speed of 30 to 40 kmph are very likely to hit isolated places in west Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, and similar conditions are very likely in isolated places in the eastern part of the state as well.

Four major cities of the state — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior — recorded maximum temperatures of 42.7 degrees Celsius (two above normal), 40.6 (one above normal), 43.4 (two above normal) and 46.2 degrees Celsius (four above normal), Saha said.

The state is expected to get some respite from heat in the second week of June due to pre-monsoon showers, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)