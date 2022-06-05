Left Menu

World Environment Day: Nagaland CM stresses on sustainable living

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday appealed to people to live sustainably with nature by choosing cleaner and greener lifestyles with his government taking a mega plantation drive across the state on the occasion of World Environment Day.With this years theme Only One Earth, he also said all citizens must realise that the earth is irreplaceable and all are part of its ecosystem.Let us live sustainably with nature by choosing cleaner greener lifestyles.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-06-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 13:51 IST
World Environment Day: Nagaland CM stresses on sustainable living
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Image Credit: Twitter (@Neiphiu_Rio)
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday appealed to people to live sustainably with nature by ''choosing cleaner and greener lifestyles'' with his government taking a mega plantation drive across the state on the occasion of World Environment Day.

With this year's theme 'Only One Earth', he also said all citizens must realize that the earth is irreplaceable and all are part of its ecosystem.

''Let us live sustainably with nature by choosing cleaner & greener lifestyles. Happy World Environment Day,'' Rio said on Twitter. In a major initiative, the planning and development board of Phek district planted around two lakh saplings to celebrate the day. State Planning and Land Revenue Minister Neiba Kronu also joined the drive and urged people to take care of the planted trees for economic value.

He also stressed the need to encourage villagers for undertaking large-scale plantations of fruit trees in the district.

A youth organization planted more than 10,000 saplings suitable for 104 Angami villages in three districts- Chumoukedima, Dimapur, and Kohima, while another such body of Kohima Village observed the day with the planting of 1,500 saplings. In the Tseminyu district, Sewanu village marked the day by conducting mass plantations of cherry, Ashoka, and bokal trees.

Churches across the state are also conducting tree-plantation drives on their complexes to create a green environment.

The Naga Students' Federation, an apex body of Nagas students in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland with headquarters in Kohima, also observed the day.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

The NSF in the presence of its senior leaders, including cabinet ministers and legislators, conducted tree plantation drives in the Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Southern Angami-I Assembly Constituency unit organized a program for plantations of 500 ornamental trees at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama. Local MLA and advisor to Technical Education department Medo Yhokha were present there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022