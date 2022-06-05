IISR in Indore develops edible protein 'katori'

The Indian Institute of Soybean Research (IISR) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has developed a ''protein-rich katori'' or bowl which can protect the environment and also check malnutrition among underprivileged children, a scientist said on Sunday. This edible ''katori'' is made from the flour of soybean, wheat, jowar, ragi, and gram and tastes like a biscuit, Dr Manoj Shrivastava, Principal Scientist, IISR, told PTI. Not only that this bowl can be used to keep food items but it can be eaten also.

Nama Hussain, a post-graduate student of another institute, has developed this protein bowl over the last four months as part of a research project under the guidance of IISR scientists, he said. Shrivastava, in charge of the IISR unit which researches making nutritious food items from soybeans, said that making this protein bowl cost about Rs two per unit during research but its cost in the commercial production on a large scale can be much less.

“We found that the bowls that can be eaten with food and are currently available in the market are made of flour or maida. They need to be fried before use and they don't contain any protein,” he said. Shrivastava also said that if this ''protein katori'' is used in anganwadis across the country, then it can help in curbing malnutrition among children. ''Since this bowl is prepared like a biscuit. So children will eat it happily,” he said, adding that even if kept in hot soup or other liquids, this bowl doesn't melt for about 20 minutes.

Shrivastava said that the use of this 'katori' in place of plastic bowls and spoons at weddings and other big events will help in protecting the environment.

He said that IISR is also considering developing edible spoons and cones along the lines of this bowl.

