Water, air greatest gifts to mankind: NGT Chairperson on World Environment Day

The World Environment Day is a reminder to all of us to protect our precious and pristine environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:54 IST
National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Sunday said “water and air” are the greatest gifts to the mankind and we cannot afford to lose them.

“The World Environment Day is a reminder to all of us to protect our precious and pristine environment. The greatest gift to mankind and other life is water and air which each of us needs to conserve,” Goel said on the occasion of World Environment Day. The day is celebrated every year on June 5 with a different theme. The theme for this year's event is “Only One Earth.” “Let us once again commit to protect water sources, use them appropriately and maintain their cleanliness. We can't afford to either lose or degrade them as such loss cannot be made out by any monetary cost,” the NGT chairperson said.

He had earlier said that there were huge gaps in compliance of environment rules and the higher authorities were not adequately concerned about the plight of the citizens.

The NGT was established on October 18, 2010 under the National Green Tribunal Act 2010 for effective and expeditious disposal of cases relating to environmental protection and conservation of forests and other natural resources.

Its remit also includes enforcement of legal rights related to environment and giving relief and compensation for damages to persons and property in such matters. The NGT was proposed to be set up at five places with New Delhi as the principal place of sitting of the tribunal and Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai the other four places of sitting of the tribunal.

