Omni-channel fine jewellery retailer BlueStone on Monday launched four new retail outlets in the national capital region, taking the total count of their stores to 18 in the region.

''The vast geographical landscape of Delhi-NCR has distinct groups of people endorsing distinct styles of jewellery, for fashion as well as cultural significance. Our existing stores in Delhi-NCR are extremely loved, which gave us the confidence to launch 4 more stores in a short span,'' BlueStone Chief Operating Officer Sudeep Nagar said.

With these launches, Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone now has a network of a total of 84 stores spread across the country. *** Vedanta Aluminium largest smelter reduces GHG emissions intensity by 12 pc in FY22 * Vedanta Aluminium on Monday said its largest aluminium smelter has substantially reduced its GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions intensity by around 12 per cent in 2021-22.

''Vedanta Aluminium...is proud to declare that its largest aluminium smelter has substantially reduced its GHG or greenhouse gas emissions intensity (carbon footprint) by around 12 per cent in FY22 over the previous fiscal, while increasing production volume by 20 per cent,'' the company said in a statement.

On World Environment Day, the company committed to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 25 per cent by 2030, over FY21 baseline, as part of its climate action endeavours.

''We have set ambitious targets for ourselves on our road to net zero carbon by 2050, with the first milestone being 25 per cent reduction in GHG emissions intensity by 2030,'' Rahul Sharma, CEO of aluminium business of Vedanta Limited, said.

