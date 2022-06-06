Vedanta Aluminium largest smelter reduces GHG emissions intensity by 12 pc in FY22

Vedanta Aluminium on Monday said its largest aluminium smelter has substantially reduced its GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions intensity by around 12 per cent in 2021-22.

''Vedanta Aluminium...is proud to declare that its largest aluminium smelter has substantially reduced its GHG or greenhouse gas emissions intensity (carbon footprint) by around 12 per cent in FY22 over the previous fiscal, while increasing production volume by 20 per cent,'' the company said in a statement.

On World Environment Day, the company committed to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 25 per cent by 2030, over FY21 baseline, as part of its climate action endeavours.

''We have set ambitious targets for ourselves on our road to net zero carbon by 2050, with the first milestone being 25 per cent reduction in GHG emissions intensity by 2030,'' Rahul Sharma, CEO of aluminium business of Vedanta Limited, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)