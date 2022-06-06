Some elements across border trying to disturb peace in J-K: LG Sinha

Some elements across the border are constantly trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, but terrorism is in its last leg, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after laying foundation stones of several projects under the smart city project, Sinha said the administration and the security forces are fully prepared and will not let those elements succeed.

''People of Kashmir understand and many, including religious preachers, have openly condemned such acts (of violence). When a lamp is about to go off, its flare flares more. It (militancy) is in its last leg, but they are trying for the return of those days (when militancy was at its peak). The administration and the security forces are preparing with their full might (to deal with it),'' Sinha said.

He said a huge change has taken place in the mindset of the people in J-K.

''Some elements across are constantly trying to disturb peace... it does not favour them that there is a huge influx of tourists (into the valley) and the economy is growing. The people here have to understand this, and I feel our strategy will succeed,'' the LG said. Earlier, the LG laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 74 crores under Srinagar Smart City.

The projects included upgradation and redevelopment of Nishat-Sathu and Nishat Bagh Precinct; Lake Front development along Northern Foreshore road of Dal Lake from Nishat, and redevelopment and beautification of Shalimar Canal.

Sinha said the new projects were aimed to transform Srinagar from a crowded city into one of the most pedestrian and cycle-friendly cities in the country.

Underscoring the need for preserving the essence of the city as the foundation of any development work, the Lt Governor said the Smart City projects will also restore values of art and cultural heritage.

Shalimar Canal's innovation-driven redevelopment plan focuses on contemporary aspects of sustainable development while providing prominence to cultural and historical aspects to create a vibrant public space. This project will also connect the Shalimar Bagh with water transportation, the Lt Governor said.

Similarly, the cycling track and walkways for pedestrians on Nishat Road will help in restoring the beauty of Dal Lake and create better facilities for the visitors to experience the rich heritage, the he added.

Sinha also highlighted the efforts being made by the government to develop smart urban mobility, electric transport system, cycling tracks, special walkways for pedestrians, water transport for transforming Jammu and Srinagar into more sustainable cities.

The Lt Governor called upon the people to adopt eco-friendly modes of transportation which are ideal for the urban environment.

A modern cycling track and pedestrian path will be constructed on the Hazratbal to Nishat road, he added. PTI SSB RCJ

