Left Menu

No let-up in heatwave conditions in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 22:01 IST
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heatwave conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan on Monday, with Sri Ganganagar being the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies and strong winds helped bring down the mercury by one to two notches, a meteorological department spokesperson said.

Sangaria recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 45.3 degrees Celsius in Churu, 45.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 45 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Alwar, 44.8 degrees Celsius each in Barmer and Dholpur, 44.7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 44.3 degrees Celsius in Anta, and 44.1 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh.

Jaipur recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in all major cities was recorded between 25 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

The weather department has forecast severe heatwave conditions in Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022