Left Menu

Fire breaks out at a Greek plastics factory

A fire broke out at a plastics factory in a suburb of the Greek capital Athens on Monday, the fire brigade said, but there were no immediate reports of any injured people. Greek media footage showed towers of thick smoke pouring out of the plant in Aspropyrgos town, west of Athens. Civil protection authorities issued an emergency appeal for residents to stay indoors as inhaling smoke could be dangerous.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 07-06-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 02:49 IST
Fire breaks out at a Greek plastics factory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

A fire broke out at a plastics factory in a suburb of the Greek capital Athens on Monday, the fire brigade said, but there were no immediate reports of any injured people. Greek media footage showed towers of thick smoke pouring out of the plant in Aspropyrgos town, west of Athens.

Civil protection authorities issued an emergency appeal for residents to stay indoors as inhaling smoke could be dangerous. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, a fire brigade official said.

Some 50 firemen with 20 fire engines were battling the blaze, the fire brigade said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022