Centre releases Rs 126 cr to states for modernisation of police, construction of police stations

The Centre has released 126.7 crore to various states for modernisation of police forces, construction of fortified police stations and implementation of a host of other schemes, officials said on Tuesday.

Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, an amount of Rs 22.59 crore was released to Chhattisgarh, Rs 2.63 crore to Jharkhand and Rs 14.76 crore to Odisha by the Union Home Ministry.

Further, Rs 7.5 crore was released under Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme to Maharashtra by the home ministry, an official said.

The ministry also released Rs 8.39 crore to Jharkhand and Rs 1.61 crore to Telangana as reimbursement of claims under the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) including construction of fortified police stations.

The central government further released Rs 69.215 crore to various states under the centrally-sponsored scheme for modernisation of police forces.

The reimbursement for the SRE is given to the states seriously affected by the militancy or insurgency. Under it, the expenditure incurred by the states on raising of India Reserve Battalions, logistics provided to the central police forces, the army among others are being reimbursed.

The SCA is provided to the states as an additive to their Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP). The main objective of SCA to SCSP is to give a thrust to the development programmes for Scheduled Castes.

The central government provides help to the state governments to fully modernise and equip their police forces by providing financial assistance and has been supplementing the efforts and resources of the states under the modernisation of police forces scheme.

The SIS is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the umbrella scheme of the modernisation of police forces.

