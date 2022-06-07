Left Menu

Hot weather conditions continue in Haryana, Punjab; Chandigarh sizzles at 43.9 deg C

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:09 IST
Hot weather conditions continue in Haryana, Punjab; Chandigarh sizzles at 43.9 deg C
  • Country:
  • India

Hot weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with the maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa's maximum temperature settled at 45 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak recorded a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani experienced a high of 44 degrees Celsius while Gurugram's maximum temperature settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Ambala and Karnal also experienced sweltering heat with the maximum temperature in both towns settling at 44.1 and 43.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature in Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 44.2 and 44.6 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius while Jalandhar also experienced a hot day as the maximum temperature there settled at 43.9 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022