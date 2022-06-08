Study: Climate change may affect distribution of salamander species in US, Canada

Researchers predicted the regional range restriction of several different species of salamanders in eastern Canada and the United States under future climatic scenarios between 2050 and 2070 in a study, at Wiley, an American multinational publishing company. The study has been published in the "The Journal of Wildlife Management"

The research focused on the spotted salamander, blue-spotted salamander, four-toed salamander, and red-backed salamander. Proportions of habitat expected to remain suitable with continued climate change were 91% for the blue-spotted salamander, 23% for the spotted salamander, 4% for the four-toed salamander, and 61% for the red-backed salamander. Range restriction increased with time and greenhouse gas concentration for the spotted salamander, four-toed salamander, and red-backed salamander. "Salamanders provide stability to food webs and while the species studied here are relatively common and wide-ranging, climate change will dramatically reduce their ability to persist and in turn, disrupt the functioning of ecosystems across the eastern United States and Canada," lead author Brian W. Widmer, of Central Michigan University, said.

