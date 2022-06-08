Left Menu

Hot weather conditions continue in Haryana, Punjab

Bhiwani experienced a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius while Gurugram recorded a high of 43.5 deg C, it said.Ambala also experienced sweltering heat conditions recording a maximum temperature 43.8 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 44 degrees Celsius.Ludhiana and Patiala registered respective maximum temperatures of 44 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 20:33 IST
Hot weather conditions continue in Haryana, Punjab
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Hot weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with the maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa also recorded a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak recorded a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani experienced a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius while Gurugram recorded a high of 43.5 deg C, it said.

Ambala also experienced sweltering heat conditions recording a maximum temperature 43.8 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 44 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana and Patiala registered respective maximum temperatures of 44 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bathinda recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius while Jalandhar also experienced a hot day at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

