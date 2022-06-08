Striving hard to bring change in people's life through inclusive growth: TN CM

The DMK government is striving hard to bring about transformation in the life of the people, including the marginalised sections, through inclusive growth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Growth, according to him, is not confined only to economic development but also the means to increase the standard of living and creating opportunities for all. ''Growth is not about development but it should ensure transformation in people's life, enrich and pave way for intrinsic development,'' Stalin said while distributing welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 370 crore to 48,868 people here.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 140 newly established projects worth Rs 81.31 crore and also laid foundation stones for 1,399 schemes for Rs 166.84 crore. Elucidating, he said when an industry is established, it would spur growth leading to all- round development by generating employment and improving the people's quality of life. ''It is this transformation in society that I call inclusive growth. This is the growth that I am thinking of and striving to achieve,'' the Chief Minister said.

Going beyond the petty votebank politics and ignoring the political adversaries' needless criticism, he has been reaching out to the neglected sections like the tribals, differently abled and the transgenders and fulfilling their aspirations. ''This is the Dravidian model of governance,'' he claimed.

Earlier, speaking after inaugurating the 'Thanthai Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram' (Periyar Memorial Equality Village, a pet project of former chief minister M Karunanidhi) at Kotai Vengapatti in Sivaganga district, Stalin said the DMK government is focused on improving the quality of life of the people and is striving to ensure every rupee spent on development reaches the last person in line to benefit.

His government's goal is to ensure every rupee spent by the government reached the last person, he said. ''This is also my ambition,'' Stalin said and announced construction of a maternity and children's block at the Sivaganga district headquarters hospital at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

The Chief Minister, who unveiled a bust of rationalist Periyar (E V Ramasamy) built at a cost of Rs 2.25 lakh at the samathuvapuram, said former CM Karunanidhi built nine samathuvapurams in the district and of them eight were inaugurated and in use by the people.

But, the ninth one at Kotai Vengapatti in Kannamangalampatti village panchayat could not be inaugurated due to regime change in 2011, he said.

Built on 12.253 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 3.17 crore, the samathuvapuram accommodates 100 houses each of which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.92 lakh. Stalin handed over the keys to the beneficiaries and interacted with them.

Distributing welfare aid to the people, the Chief Minister said he would positively consider a proposal to start a woman constable training college in Sivaganga named after Rani Velu Nachiyar, the queen of Sivaganga.

State Ministers K N Nehru, K K S S R Ramachandran, K R Periyakaruppan, Rajakannappan and P Moorthy, and officials participated.

