JK administration approves scheme of promotion for Kashmiri Pandit employees under PM package

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council approved a scheme on Wednesday for streamlining promotion of employees engaged under the Prime Minister's Development Package.

The move will remove the bottleneck in career progression of employees appointed under the package, an official spokesman said after a meeting of the Administrative Council chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The scheme envisages maintaining a separate seniority for Kashmiri Pandit employees appointed under the package by respective departments which will run parallel to the seniority of regular employees and will take effect from the date of appointment against the supernumerary posts, the spokesman said.

Accordingly, the Administrative Council sanctioned creation of pre-facto supernumerary posts at corresponding higher levels to pave the way for timely career progression of Kashmiri migrant employees by reducing the supernumerary posts at lower levels in the same ratio.

However, these promotions will be based on seniority and eligibility requirements under recruitment rules.

Further, all posts under the package have been re-designated as divisional-level posts in Kashmir Division, the spokesman said.

The new structure will provide avenues for in-situ promotion to all such employees according to their eligibility and seniority, he said.

The implementation of the scheme will be monitored at the highest level to ensure that the eligible employees avail the benefits of the scheme at the earliest.

The Prime Minister's Development Package was rolled out in the financial year 2008-09 for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants to the Kashmir Valley, which included various incentives such as housing, employment and transit accommodations.

The employment component of the package extended employment to 6,000 eligible candidates by creating various supernumerary posts in different departments.

