Left Menu

Last two missing miners found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine

The last two dead bodies of miners missing from a Burkina Faso zinc mine owned by Trevali Mining Corp that flooded on April 16 were discovered on Wednesday, the government said in a statement.

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:08 IST
Last two missing miners found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

The last two dead bodies of miners missing from a Burkina Faso zinc mine owned by Trevali Mining Corp that flooded on April 16 were discovered on Wednesday, the government said in a statement. Hopes of finding any survivors vanished last month when rescue teams found no one inside a refuge chamber in which there was a slim chance the eight miners might have sought shelter.

The Perkoa mine was flooded after torrential rain fell unexpectedly during the West African country's dry season. Four bodies were found on May 24 and another two four days later. Both the government and Canada-based Trevali have opened investigations into the incident.

The eight victims were six Burkina Faso nationals, one Tanzanian and one Zambian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022