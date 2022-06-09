Left Menu

World's most powerful space telescope sustains dust-sized meteoroid impact

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 12:33 IST
World's most powerful space telescope sustains dust-sized meteoroid impact
Image Credit: NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

Late last month, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the world's most powerful and complex space science observatory, sustained an impact to one of its primary mirror segments, the agency said on Wednesday.

Webb's mirror, which was engineered to withstand bombardment from the micrometeoroid environment at its orbit, sustained a dust-sized micrometeoroid impact between May 23 and 25. NASA says the recent micrometeroid impact was larger than was modeled, and beyond what the team could have tested on the ground.

"With Webb's mirrors exposed to space, we expected that occasional micrometeoroid impacts would gracefully degrade telescope performance over time. Since launch, we have had four smaller measurable micrometeoroid strikes that were consistent with expectations and this one more recently that is larger than our degradation predictions assumed," said Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager at NASA Goddard.

While initial assessments found that the telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements, thorough analysis and measurements are still ongoing.

NASA says micrometeoroid strikes are an unavoidable aspect of operating any spacecraft and the agency expects such impacts will continue to occur throughout Webb's lifetime. A specialized team of engineers will now look at ways to mitigate the effects of further micrometeoroid hits of this scale.

The James Webb Space Telescope is on a mission to unravel the mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and investigate mysterious structures in the cosmos. The premium observatory will release its first full-color images and spectroscopic data on July 12, 2022

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022