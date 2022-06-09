Missing minor girl found dead in forest in Raj's Kota

The body of a missing 17-year-old girl was found in the forest of Jawahar Sagar Dam here, police said on Thursday.

A NEET aspirant, the girl hailed from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, and was staying in a hostel in the Rajiv Gandhi area for the past one and a half months, they said.

DSP and CO of Jawahar Nagar Ankit Jain told PTI, that her body was found fully dressed. Prima facie, it seems that she died after being hit by a stone.

The cause of death can only be cleared after the post-mortem examination, he said.

According to the police, the deceased minor had left her room two days ago for coaching and did not return.

During the primary investigation, it was found that the girl had befriended one Kishan Gupta from Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat on social media. The man in his early 20s had come to Kota on Saturday and they both had planned to go on a picnic near the dam, they said.

CCTV footage too showed the girl leaving with a young man on a scooter, the police official said.

Police teams have been dispatched to Gujarat to nab Gupta who is likely to be brought to Kota by Thursday evening, Jain said.

The motive behind the murder would be ascertained only after the suspect is arrested and interrogated, the DSP added.

