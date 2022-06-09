Left Menu

Heatwave conditions prevail in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:33 IST
Heatwave conditions prevail in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan as the maximum temperature at most places settled above 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday, officials said.

Sri Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Sangaria, Hanumangarh was recorded at 45.9 degrees Celsius, Churu 45.3 degrees Celsius, Pilani 45 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 44.6 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 44.3 degrees Celsius, and Alwar 44 degrees Celsius.

The temperature on Wednesday night was recorded in the range of 25.3 degrees Celsius to 32.8 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

According to the department, till 5 pm on Thursday, 2.2 mm of rain was recorded in Pilani, 0.8 mm in Kota and drizzle in Jaipur.

The department has expressed the possibility of recording pre-monsoon activities in the districts of Udaipur and Kota divisions between June 10 and 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022