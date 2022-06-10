Left Menu

MP will work step by step in Sadhguru’s save soil campaign: Chouhan

Our goal is to strengthen the ecosystem by maintaining the natural balance, the chief minister said. Speaking on the occasion, Sadhguru said soil is important for all living beings and one must take a pledge to make every effort for soil conservation. It is imperative to have a minimum of 3 percent organic farming.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-06-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 14:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Emphasizing on the need for soil conservation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Isha Foundation founder Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev has shown the power of Indian soil to the world and the state will work step by step in his campaign.

Sadhguru, who is on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries as part of his 'Save Soil' campaign, arrived in Bhopal on Thursday evening and was welcomed by the chief minister.

Addressing the 'Mitti Bachao Jan-Jagran' program organized in the presence of Sadhguru at Motilal Nehru Stadium here, Chouhan said the fertility of the soil is decreasing and Madhya Pradesh will work step by step with the cooperation of people in Sadhguru's save soil campaign.

"We have planted saplings around the Narmada river. A big tree gives shelter to lakhs of animals. All living beings have a right on this earth. Our goal is to strengthen the ecosystem by maintaining the natural balance," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadhguru said soil is important for all living beings and one must take a pledge to make every effort for soil conservation.

It is imperative to have a minimum of 3 percent organic farming. It is only 0.68 percent in India and 1.48 percent in some countries of Europe, he said, warning against the use of chemical fertilizers.

He further appreciated the efforts being made in Madhya Pradesh to save soil and protect the environment and presented the policy document booklet to Chouhan.

As many as 193 documents have been prepared from 193 countries for agriculture and soil conservation. It will be on the agenda of the next World Economic Forum, Sadhguru said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

