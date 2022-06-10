Odd News Roundup: Two rescued from a chocolate vat at Pennsylvania Mars Inc candy factory

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Two rescued from a chocolate vat at Pennsylvania Mars Inc candy factory

Firefighters from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, extracted two people from a vat of chocolate after they had fallen in earlier on Thursday, a communications supervisor for Lancaster County said. PennLive.com reported that the chocolate in the tank was about waist-high at the Mars Inc factory in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and that the people were unhurt but unable to get out on their own.

