Odd News Roundup: Two rescued from a chocolate vat at Pennsylvania Mars Inc candy factory

Two rescued from a chocolate vat at Pennsylvania Mars Inc candy factory
Firefighters from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, extracted two people from a vat of chocolate after they had fallen in earlier on Thursday, a communications supervisor for Lancaster County said. PennLive.com reported that the chocolate in the tank was about waist-high at the Mars Inc factory in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and that the people were unhurt but unable to get out on their own.
