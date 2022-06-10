Sisodia directs officials to submit maintenance report of Chandni Chowk market

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed officials to submit a report on the maintenance of the redeveloped Chandni Chowk market and asked them to ensure that the place does not lose its sheen.

The redeveloped market was inaugurated in September, 2021.

Laxity of officials will not be tolerated in this regard, he added.

His directives came after a surprise inspection of the popular Chandni Chowk market Thursday evening.

During the inspection, the minister expressed “unhappiness” over the poor upkeep of the redeveloped market.

“The Delhi government has beautified Chandni Chowk, but during the visit there yesterday, it was very sad to see the negligence of the agency concerned towards the maintenance and cleanliness of the market. Have ordered the officials to take care of the upkeep of the market and submit the report to me. Such laxity will not be tolerated,” he said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday. During the visit, Sisodia pointed out garbage strewn on the road and dangling cables and wires.

The minister also met traders of the market and sought to know their issues and concerns.

According to a statement issued by the government on Friday, the deputy chief minister ''reprimanded'' officials for neglect in ensuring adequate standard of cleanliness in the market.

During the inspection, it was observed that boom barriers installed in the area were not functional and movement of two-wheeler motor vehicles was noted because of police negligence.

After the redevelopment, motor vehicles have been prohibited on this stretch of the road between 9 am and 9 pm.

Under the initiative of renovation and beautification of Chandni Chowk, all overhead wires were replaced by an underground wiring system on this stretch, but in the inspection, it was noted that new overhead wires had been installed at some places, the statement said.

Noting these developments, Sisodia said Chandni Chowk provides global recognition to Delhi and it is equally important to ensure that it is adequately maintained thereafter and everyone needs to work together in that direction.

''It is only with the combined efforts of all the agencies that this cultural heritage can be preserved. No laxity in the maintenance and cleanliness of Chandni Chowk will be tolerated. Officers will be punished if misconduct found,'' the statement quoted Sisodia as saying. PTI AKM SRY

