Berger Paints factory fire: one contractual employee dies

Berger Paints India Ltd on Friday said that one of the 23 employees hospitalised after a fire at its Howrah Plant on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, while 17 are out of danger and expected to be discharged soon.

One of the contractual employees, who had suffered injuries and was in a critical condition, has passed away on Friday, said Berger Paints in an official update on the medical condition of the injured employees.

''Of the 23 employees who have been receiving medical attention, 17 are out of danger and most of them are expected to be released soon,'' the company said, adding that other critical patients are being provided with the best-possible medical attention.

''The factory manager who is the head of our Howrah factory is recuperating well,'' it added.

About the estimated loss and damage caused, the paint maker said it is ''between Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore''.

The plant is fully covered with insurance and the total sum insured for the Howrah factory is Rs 218 crore, it added.

On Wednesday, Berger Paints had informed that the incident occurred near the exit gate with the production area remaining completely unaffected.

