Mild tremor experienced in Maha's Akola; no report of injuries, damage to property

A tremor of 3.5 magnitude was recorded on Saturday evening in Akola in Maharashtra, officials said.
Meteorological Department Scientific Assistants Milind Dharkite and Kartik Vanve said the tremor was recorded at 5:41pm and the epicentre was around 21 kilometres from Akola city.
No injury or damage to property has been reported due to the tremor, Resident Deputy Collector Sanjay Khadse said.
