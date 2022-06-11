Mild tremor experienced in Maha's Akola; no report of injuries, damage to property

A tremor of 3.5 magnitude was recorded on Saturday evening in Akola in Maharashtra, officials said.

Meteorological Department Scientific Assistants Milind Dharkite and Kartik Vanve said the tremor was recorded at 5:41pm and the epicentre was around 21 kilometres from Akola city.

No injury or damage to property has been reported due to the tremor, Resident Deputy Collector Sanjay Khadse said.

