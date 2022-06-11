Left Menu

Mild tremor experienced in Maha's Akola; no report of injuries, damage to property

PTI | Akola | Updated: 11-06-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 21:44 IST
A tremor of 3.5 magnitude was recorded on Saturday evening in Akola in Maharashtra, officials said.

Meteorological Department Scientific Assistants Milind Dharkite and Kartik Vanve said the tremor was recorded at 5:41pm and the epicentre was around 21 kilometres from Akola city.

No injury or damage to property has been reported due to the tremor, Resident Deputy Collector Sanjay Khadse said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

